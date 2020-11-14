Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,423,916. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 106.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

