Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $16.72.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

