Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $16.72.
About Adams Natural Resources Fund
