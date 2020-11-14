adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €270.56 ($318.30).

Shares of ETR:ADS opened at €270.00 ($317.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion and a PE ratio of 98.14. adidas AG has a 52 week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 52 week high of €317.45 ($373.47). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €277.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €250.53.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

