adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €270.56 ($318.30).

Shares of ETR:ADS opened at €270.00 ($317.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion and a PE ratio of 98.14. adidas AG has a 52 week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 52 week high of €317.45 ($373.47). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €277.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €250.53.

adidas AG (ADS.F) Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Analyst Recommendations for adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS)

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit