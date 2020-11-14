adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) Given a €325.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ADS stock opened at €270.00 ($317.65) on Tuesday. adidas AG has a 1-year low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 1-year high of €317.45 ($373.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €277.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €250.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.14.

adidas AG (ADS.F) Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

