ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on December 1st

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.

ADTRAN has a dividend payout ratio of 360.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ADTRAN to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. ADTRAN has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.64 million, a P/E ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 1.29.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADTN. ValuEngine downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

Dividend History for ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

