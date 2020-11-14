Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

ADES opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 21.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADES. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter worth $68,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

