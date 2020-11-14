Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANNSF. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC lowered Aena S.M.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

ANNSF opened at $166.20 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $194.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.26 and a 200-day moving average of $138.20.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.