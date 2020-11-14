Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AEOXF. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Aeroports de Paris to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $108.90 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $196.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.57.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation airfields in France.

