Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.79.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $88.95.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.90 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,089.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,857.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $577,308. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,587,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,930 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,501,000 after acquiring an additional 237,834 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,045,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,947,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 874,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,210,000 after purchasing an additional 87,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,961,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.