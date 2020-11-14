Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

AFN opened at C$28.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ag Growth International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.54. The stock has a market cap of $529.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$253.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -79.75%.

In related news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 13,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.14, for a total transaction of C$500,647.20. Also, Senior Officer Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.94, for a total transaction of C$274,648.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at C$691,960.08.

About Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

