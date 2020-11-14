Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) PT Lowered to C$38.00

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AFN. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

AFN stock opened at C$28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.65 million and a PE ratio of -11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.54. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$15.00 and a 12-month high of C$48.07.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$261.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$253.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.75%.

In related news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.14, for a total value of C$500,647.20. Also, Senior Officer Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 7,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.94, for a total value of C$274,648.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$691,960.08.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

