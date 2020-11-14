Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $250.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.42. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.77.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,972.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 948,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

