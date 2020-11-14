Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $250.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.42. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.77.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,972.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 948,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Analyst Recommendations for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit