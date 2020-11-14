Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$27.50

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AC. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$29.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.04.

AC stock opened at C$19.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$9.26 and a 12 month high of C$52.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.90.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

