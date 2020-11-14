Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.50 ($54.71) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.95 ($90.53).

AIR stock opened at €85.56 ($100.66) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.22. Airbus SE has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

