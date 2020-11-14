Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

AQN opened at C$20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.93. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of C$13.84 and a 52-week high of C$22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$476.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$486.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.7317225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.79, for a total transaction of C$4,698,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,935,166.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

