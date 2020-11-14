Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALGS. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ALGS opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $19.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Woiwode purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,250,000.00.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

