Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.
Shares of ALGS opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $19.71.
About Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).
Read More: Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.