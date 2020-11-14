Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ALGS opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $19.71.

In other Aligos Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Woiwode purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,250,000.00.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

