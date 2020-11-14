Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.75) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $19.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Woiwode bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,250,000.00.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

