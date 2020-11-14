Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $19.71.

In other news, Director Thomas Woiwode bought 200,000 shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 550,000 shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,250,000.00.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

