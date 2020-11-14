Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives “Hold” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.64.

ALKS stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $21.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alkermes by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

