AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys New Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $18,498,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 298,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after buying an additional 165,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 88.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after buying an additional 163,077 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 306.6% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 54,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,442,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $60.25.

