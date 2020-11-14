AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $141.06 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $146.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.88 and its 200 day moving average is $134.54.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

