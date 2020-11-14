AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 338 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

