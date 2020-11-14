AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,108,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,470 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18,652.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,106,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,004,000.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $49.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

