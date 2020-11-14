AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 216,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.90 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.40.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

