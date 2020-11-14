Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Altius Minerals from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $8.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

