Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$43.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$51.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88. Altus Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$33.41 and a 52-week high of C$61.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.10.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$155.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9010015 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) news, Senior Officer Liana Turrin sold 3,000 shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.14, for a total value of C$156,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,075,637.32. Also, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,000 shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$273,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$389,798.09. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,385.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

