Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$43.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday.

TSE AIF opened at C$51.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.45. Altus Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$33.41 and a 52-week high of C$61.11. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 159.10.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$155.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9010015 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward Charles Orlik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$53,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,396. Also, Director Alex Probyn sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.30, for a total transaction of C$403,643.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,170 shares in the company, valued at C$1,457,211. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,385 shares of company stock worth $1,169,385.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

