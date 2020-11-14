Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) (ETR:AAD) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) (ETR:AAD) were down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €104.20 ($122.59) and last traded at €104.60 ($123.06). Approximately 20,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €106.00 ($124.71).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €102.76. The company has a market cap of $552.93 million and a PE ratio of 38.02.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

