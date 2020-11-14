Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) (ETR:AAD) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Shares of Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) (ETR:AAD) were down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €104.20 ($122.59) and last traded at €104.60 ($123.06). Approximately 20,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €106.00 ($124.71).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €102.76. The company has a market cap of $552.93 million and a PE ratio of 38.02.

Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) Company Profile (ETR:AAD)

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit