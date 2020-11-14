AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMAG. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.65 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist upped their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.89 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMAG stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $477.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp sold 4,390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $59,572,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 73,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, and anemia management in the United States. The company markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and Vyleesi (bremelanotide), an auto-injector device for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.