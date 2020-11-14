American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $98,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

