American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $39.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AIG. Bank of America raised American International Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised American International Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. American International Group has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

In other news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 92.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in American International Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

