American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded American International Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.86.

NYSE:AIG opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. American International Group has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 92.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

