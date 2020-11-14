AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at KeyCorp

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.33.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $117.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.48. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $118.95.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,401 shares of company stock worth $4,867,618 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,865,000 after acquiring an additional 133,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,345,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,906,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,970,000 after purchasing an additional 277,390 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in AMETEK by 53.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,996,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,807,000 after purchasing an additional 28,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

