Amon (AMN) Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Amon has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amon token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Amon has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $13,773.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00078850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00022709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00384051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.10 or 0.03338508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00025832 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (AMN) is a token. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 656,012,660 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.