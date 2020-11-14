Amoveo Price Reaches $36.72 (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Amoveo has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Amoveo has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $944.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for $36.72 or 0.00230793 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00078850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00022709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00384051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $531.10 or 0.03338508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00025832 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

