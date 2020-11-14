Analysts Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post $5.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.15 to $7.60. Biogen reported earnings per share of $8.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $33.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.86 to $34.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $25.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.40 to $36.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Biogen from $263.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered Biogen to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.74.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $248.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in Biogen by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.