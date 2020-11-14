Analysts Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Target Price at $14.92

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 554.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.35% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

