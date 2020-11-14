Analysts Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Target Price at $25.23

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.23.

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 454.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 82.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

