Analyzing Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG) & Its Peers

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSE: PZG) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Paramount Gold Nevada to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Paramount Gold Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Paramount Gold Nevada shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paramount Gold Nevada and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Gold Nevada 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Gold Nevada Competitors 652 1872 1974 106 2.33

Paramount Gold Nevada currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.53%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 26.12%. Given Paramount Gold Nevada’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Paramount Gold Nevada is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paramount Gold Nevada and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Gold Nevada $730,000.00 -$6.43 million -4.85 Paramount Gold Nevada Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million -5.63

Paramount Gold Nevada’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Gold Nevada. Paramount Gold Nevada is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Paramount Gold Nevada has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Gold Nevada’s peers have a beta of 0.66, indicating that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Gold Nevada and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Gold Nevada -968.78% -14.04% -12.28% Paramount Gold Nevada Competitors -67.02% 1.04% -0.75%

Summary

Paramount Gold Nevada peers beat Paramount Gold Nevada on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

