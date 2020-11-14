Analyzing Valley National Bancorp (VLY) and Its Rivals

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is one of 167 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Valley National Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $1.54 billion $309.79 million 9.77 Valley National Bancorp Competitors $7.47 billion $1.56 billion 9.95

Valley National Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp. Valley National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Valley National Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Valley National Bancorp Competitors 2757 7803 6288 336 2.24

Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $8.63, indicating a potential downside of 4.06%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 4.73%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valley National Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 19.53% 8.87% 0.93% Valley National Bancorp Competitors 15.13% 8.40% 0.86%

Risk and Volatility

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 31.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp competitors beat Valley National Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers various loan products comprising residential mortgage loans, automobile loans, secured personal lines of credit, and home equity loans; and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services, such as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, foreign wire transfers, and transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. The company operates 238 branches in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.