Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

APHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.42 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.02.

Shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) stock opened at C$7.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.04. Aphria Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.29.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

