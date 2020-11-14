Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AINV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $649.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.80. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.35 million. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 28.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 111.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

