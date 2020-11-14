Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at KeyCorp

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

AIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $616,563.20. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

