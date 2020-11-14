ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:YLWDF opened at $9.10 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $9.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.