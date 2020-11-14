Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)’s share price was down 14.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 522,394 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 408,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $94.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,196,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,093 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth $1,227,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at $544,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 141,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

