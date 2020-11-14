Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Guggenheim

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.69.

ARNA opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 28.75 and a quick ratio of 28.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.76. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $3,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $1,175,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,300 shares of company stock worth $8,180,362. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

