Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) vs. Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Critical Survey

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) and Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Artesian Resources and Essential Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artesian Resources 19.23% 10.38% 2.96% Essential Utilities 25.15% 8.83% 3.36%

Artesian Resources has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Utilities has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artesian Resources and Essential Utilities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artesian Resources $83.60 million 4.36 $14.93 million $1.60 24.41 Essential Utilities $889.69 million 12.33 $224.54 million $1.47 30.41

Essential Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Artesian Resources. Artesian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Artesian Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Essential Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Artesian Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Essential Utilities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Artesian Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Essential Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Artesian Resources pays out 64.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Utilities pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Artesian Resources has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Essential Utilities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Artesian Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Artesian Resources and Essential Utilities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artesian Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Essential Utilities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Essential Utilities beats Artesian Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware. It also provides contract water and wastewater services; water, sewer, and internal service line protection plans; and wastewater management services, as well as design, construction, and engineering services. In addition, the company offers services to other water utilities, including operations and billing functions; owns real estate properties, including land for office buildings, a water treatment plant, and wastewater facility; and provides designing, installing, maintaining, and repairing services for storm water management systems. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 87,800 metered water customers in Delaware, 2,500 metered water customers in Maryland, and 40 customers in Pennsylvania through 1,331 miles of transmission and distribution mains. Artesian Resources Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party. It serves approximately 3 million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Aqua America, Inc. and changed its name to Essential Utilities, Inc. in February 2020. Essential Utilities, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

