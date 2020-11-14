Augur (REP) Market Capitalization Reaches $153.05 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $13.91 or 0.00087462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $153.05 million and $7.58 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00078850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00022709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00384051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $531.10 or 0.03338508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00025832 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur (REP) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

