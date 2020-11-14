AusNet Services Ltd (AST.AX) (AST) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

AusNet Services Ltd (AST.AX) (ASX:AST) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.94.

Get AusNet Services Ltd (AST.AX) alerts:

AusNet Services Ltd (AST.AX) Company Profile

AusNet Services Ltd owns and operates an electricity transmission network in Australia. It operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Mondo segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users, including metering.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for AusNet Services Ltd (AST.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AusNet Services Ltd (AST.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.