AusNet Services Ltd (AST.AX) (AST) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

AusNet Services Ltd (AST.AX) (ASX:AST) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.94.
AusNet Services Ltd (AST.AX) Company Profile
